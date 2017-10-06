Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, October 6, 2017

Phil kicks off with Larry Grover of Conservatives of Kern County and Mavis Leonard on Trump calling people “moron.” Then it’s Bob Green, who protests the disrespect shown to an American president by a “bunch of P.R.’s”

The BSP-Only Classic Show is from December 2000. Secret Santa spotlight: 75 year old Alf Berradi – He gives veteran widows money to help out, some are grateful, some are not. If they’re not he goes and asks for the money back. Hahahaha!

Episode 1001 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast