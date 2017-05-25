Pre-Show
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Larry Grover is getting knee replacement surgery. But until he does, he’s gotta take his mother’s crap about being bow-legged… Bobbie Dooley tells Phil and the crew that no man grabs or pulls or shoves her around the way Trump tries to do with Melania. Deane Wheeler demonstrates a new “Yogo” technique that helps Trump supporters pretend everything is going great even if it isn’t.
On the BSP Classic Hour, from March 2000, Phil and Brad Rifkin discuss gun safety for kids.
Episode 910 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
I’d love for something to be at the root of Bobbie recently cracking the whip on Steve. She’s sexually frustrated and he whimpers “but everyone is running their A/C every night. I can’t unplug them all!”