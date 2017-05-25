Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Larry Grover is getting knee replacement surgery. But until he does, he’s gotta take his mother’s crap about being bow-legged… Bobbie Dooley tells Phil and the crew that no man grabs or pulls or shoves her around the way Trump tries to do with Melania. Deane Wheeler demonstrates a new “Yogo” technique that helps Trump supporters pretend everything is going great even if it isn’t.

On the BSP Classic Hour, from March 2000, Phil and Brad Rifkin discuss gun safety for kids.

Episode 910 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast