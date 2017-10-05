 

Thursday, October 5, 2017

It’s time for part two… “Kenny Slag’s Principle’s of Abundance in the 21st Century: Thank You, Tony Robbins. It’s Time for You to Leave.” Kenny lets the audience in on some real embarrassing facts about his scramble to supplant Tony Robbins as the top motivational speaker in history.

The BSP Classic Hour is from November 1999. Dave Oliva calls the program to talk about the freeway sign that shows the silhouette of a man, woman and child running across the freeway. Dave claims the fact that the little girl on the sign no longer holds a teddy bear strips any sympathy for illegal immigrants by removing their last shred of dignity.

Episode 1000 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

  • Tim
    Tim

    A 30-second joke repeated over and over for 44 minutes is only funny for maybe the first 3 minutes. The classic show was great though.

  • John Burkett
    John Burkett

    They took the teddy bear away from the girl because the parents thought it was slowing them down.

  • Anton
    Anton

  • Cody
    Cody

    Phil! I’ve never touched a gun, I am the product of two socialist teacher parents and i am very ‘anti gun’

    That being said what laws do you suggest should be created following this recent bs, and what mass shootings would have been avoided with your new laws

    Sadly the real problem with ppl talking ‘gun rights’ they don’t even cover the most recent case.

    He had 40+ guns and modified (illegally) to shoot automatically. What laws would fix this?

    Love you Phil, you are my last hero.

  • Aaron

    I’d love a list of all the words/phrases that the engineer has ended his 3-2-1 countdown with in all his appearances.

  • Mary

    3,2,1…

  • ChrisNC
    ChrisNC

    It’s interesting how much the Dave Oliva character has evolved since 1999.

  • Austin Fleming

    Congratulations on #1,000!

  • Tensai
    Tensai

    KENNY SLAG
    WOAH-OH
    KENNY SLAG

  • Christian
    Christian

    Woohoo Episode 1000!!!!!

  • TwiceRemoved77
    TwiceRemoved77

    Naaaa here’s Kenny

  • Rory MacLeod
    Rory MacLeod

    Wayne, stop playing with your thing

