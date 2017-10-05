Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, October 5, 2017

It’s time for part two… “Kenny Slag’s Principle’s of Abundance in the 21st Century: Thank You, Tony Robbins. It’s Time for You to Leave.” Kenny lets the audience in on some real embarrassing facts about his scramble to supplant Tony Robbins as the top motivational speaker in history.

The BSP Classic Hour is from November 1999. Dave Oliva calls the program to talk about the freeway sign that shows the silhouette of a man, woman and child running across the freeway. Dave claims the fact that the little girl on the sign no longer holds a teddy bear strips any sympathy for illegal immigrants by removing their last shred of dignity.

Episode 1000 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast