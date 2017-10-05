Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Thursday, October 5, 2017
It’s time for part two… “Kenny Slag’s Principle’s of Abundance in the 21st Century: Thank You, Tony Robbins. It’s Time for You to Leave.” Kenny lets the audience in on some real embarrassing facts about his scramble to supplant Tony Robbins as the top motivational speaker in history.
The BSP Classic Hour is from November 1999. Dave Oliva calls the program to talk about the freeway sign that shows the silhouette of a man, woman and child running across the freeway. Dave claims the fact that the little girl on the sign no longer holds a teddy bear strips any sympathy for illegal immigrants by removing their last shred of dignity.
Episode 1000 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
A 30-second joke repeated over and over for 44 minutes is only funny for maybe the first 3 minutes. The classic show was great though.
They took the teddy bear away from the girl because the parents thought it was slowing them down.
3…2…1…
Vagina.
Ass cheek.
Asshole.
Anus.
Rectum.
Ballsack.
Scrotum.
Scrotilia.
Anal.
Buttcrack.
Tampon.
Suppository.
Dildonica.
Lubricant.
Lubricana.
Butt plug.
Rectal itch.
Bufungus.
Fuck.
Fuck me.
Anal intercourse.
Cheese dick.
Boffangu.
Probe.
Shithead.
Numbnut.
Don’t lip it.
Butt.
Suck me.
Blowjobs around.
Fatass.
The house of assfuck.
Lick it.
Boner.
Dickhead.
Fornication.
Cunnilingi.
Bestiality.
Ratfuck.
Diarrhea.
Fuck me.
Sheeeiiiit!
Testicle.
Rear entry.
Lick dick.
$20 to sit on my feet.
Pee stain.
Phil! I’ve never touched a gun, I am the product of two socialist teacher parents and i am very ‘anti gun’
That being said what laws do you suggest should be created following this recent bs, and what mass shootings would have been avoided with your new laws
Sadly the real problem with ppl talking ‘gun rights’ they don’t even cover the most recent case.
He had 40+ guns and modified (illegally) to shoot automatically. What laws would fix this?
Love you Phil, you are my last hero.
I’d love a list of all the words/phrases that the engineer has ended his 3-2-1 countdown with in all his appearances.
3,2,1…
It’s interesting how much the Dave Oliva character has evolved since 1999.
Congratulations on #1,000!
KENNY SLAG
WOAH-OH
KENNY SLAG
Woohoo Episode 1000!!!!!
Naaaa here’s Kenny
Wayne, stop playing with your thing