What is “Goth” and this so-called “Goth Movement” spreading through the American Youth? With the Columbine shooting on every adults mind, High School student and self-proclaimed Goth R.C. Collins joins the program to help shed some light on the subject.
(0:15:57)
I taped this episode off the radio on cassette tape when it first aired! I used to play it so often it became an inside joke between my friends. “When I take it to the hole with my cape billowing behind… it’s bitchin'” has to be my all time favorite phil hendrie show moment!