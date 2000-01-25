Show

Hour 1:

“You Don’t Give Ted Bell a Ticket” Ted Bell says the Beverly Hills police department ruined his day by pulling him over on his way to the Golden Globe awards. Ted claims all he did was blow three red lights and hit a parked car.

Hour 2:

Phil rants about his homeowners association asking his family to remove their basketball hoop from the front of the house, listeners weight in.

Hour 3:

“Run ‘Em and Gun ‘Em” Longtime Rams fan RC Collins calls the program to talk about the former Los Angeles football team and their history of fairwheather fans. Steve Bosell chimes in, he says RC doesn’t know what he’s talking about.