Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, May 1, 2017

Bobbie & Steve Dooley want a Bar Fight rematch. Bobbie says next time she’ll hand Margaret her ass and “you’ll need a wheel barrow to carry it home.” Don Micksa and David G Hall give Phil crap about something or another. Brass Villanueva complains that one of Anthony Bourdain’s so-called exotic locales is in East LA, where he eats nothing more unusual than fish tacos and burrito supremes.

The BSP Classic Hour is from April 2006. Restaurant owner Ted Bell purposely sets his car alarm off just to see if his neighbors would respond.

Episode 892 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast