Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Bobbie and Steve Dooley host the show today with some real strange parenting and marriage ideas… to put it mildly.

The BSP Classic Hour is from November 1999. Ted Bell explains why he refused to take off his $200 Oakley sunglasses while asking his wife for a divorce.

Episode 893 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast