Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Don Micksa tells the crew how General John Kelly will get Trump’s phone away from him if he demands that he stop tweeting. Bobbie and Steve Dooley have a bad case of the Chinese Itch… and they’re going to miss the Western Estates Dog Show!

The BSP Classic Hour is from April 2000. Clara Bingham discusses the possibility of Jesse Jackson going over to China to retrieve our boys. Clara thinks that if he’s going to make the trip then he deserves an apology for everyone dissing him for that illegitimate child.

Episode 959 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

  • azdb
    azdb

    holy crap. was just watching Animal Kingdom on TNT latest episode. 3 of Smurf Ellen Barkin s fake tenants that she launders money through are named Roland Schwinn Vernon Dozier and Chris Norton. Complete with fake IDs.

