Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Phil talks to Larry and Gloria Grover about another sexual harassment claim at FOX made by Megyn Kelly. Harvey Weirman reports from the Republican National Convention about people mugging and holding up signs behind him while he does TV reports. And he has a run-in with talk show host Dennis Prager.

On the BSP Classic Hour, Jay Santos is on to discuss security measures he had to take when he found marital aids in a drawer in the house of one of his fellow officers. He considers the devices to be a “serious violation of the marriage contract.” From October 1999.

Episode 950 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast