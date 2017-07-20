Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Phil talks to Larry and Gloria Grover about another sexual harassment claim at FOX made by Megyn Kelly. Harvey Weirman reports from the Republican National Convention about people mugging and holding up signs behind him while he does TV reports. And he has a run-in with talk show host Dennis Prager.
On the BSP Classic Hour, Jay Santos is on to discuss security measures he had to take when he found marital aids in a drawer in the house of one of his fellow officers. He considers the devices to be a “serious violation of the marriage contract.” From October 1999.
Episode 950 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Hey Phil….how about some satire about a biased, unprofessional, liberal idiot such as CNN’s Jim Acosta?
Your new RC Collins character rundown has Jay Santos’ information
OK off topic I know but can anyone find the Steve Bosell clip where he was doing lunch with another guy and he thought he was gonna be raped? The door was locked from the outside and I think they were having tuna salad and wine. Anyone know where this bit is?