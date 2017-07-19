Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

General Shaw plays Pokemon Go while Larry Grover talks about Roger Ailes and Ted Bell discusses Melania Trump! Encore show from July 2016.

The BSP Classic Hour is from June 2006. Ted Bell of Ted’s of Beverly Hills says that people who dine at his restaurant are first class. That’s why he doesn’t allow his customers to take a doggy bag home when they leave.

Episode 949 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast