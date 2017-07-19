Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
General Shaw plays Pokemon Go while Larry Grover talks about Roger Ailes and Ted Bell discusses Melania Trump! Encore show from July 2016.
The BSP Classic Hour is from June 2006. Ted Bell of Ted’s of Beverly Hills says that people who dine at his restaurant are first class. That’s why he doesn’t allow his customers to take a doggy bag home when they leave.
Episode 949 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
I’m just paying for the BSP to get access to the classic shows. Any new shows that are released are bonus material as far as I’m concerned.
I must say this because I am really getting fed-up with these “children”. In all sincerity and honesty, and Phil I mean no disrespect at all, but I wonder how many of these light-weights are going to cancel their BSP membership when either Phil can no longer do new shows or possibly when Phil passes away? How many? Because I really feel it will be a very, very small number. The vast majority of BSPs will probably keep their memberships going for many years after Phil is gone. I think that will be Phil’s great legacy, 50 years to possibly 100 years into the future and beyond.
Your comment makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. All I requested was a schedule of when new shows will be aired during the upcoming week. If such a request is childish in your opinion then so be it. I happen to think it’s a reasonable request.
Well, it depends, are we just inconvenienced by not being able to listen to a new show or do we feel deceived? Where does it say that new shows are guaranteed? Is it reasonable to demand a new show five days a week, when there are scheduling conflicts in Phil’s personal life, which, to be honest, is none of our business?
You should expect 5 new shows. It is not wrong to think you should be getting the product that is being sold as it is advertised. We all know what he is going through and expected this so it’s kinda hard to be a dick. Hope everything is going well.
Let me preface my comment by saying that I think Phil’s show is great and I dont expect a new show five days a week. I know that in addition to the creative toll it takes to come up with new shows that Phil also has other things he is involved with. My only wish as a subscriber is that maybe we could get a schedule at the first of week of the days when we should expect repeat shows to be aired.