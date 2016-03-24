Pre-Show

New virtual reality porn is being marketed by Chris Norton and one of his prospective customers is Coach Dozier. You won’t believe what Clara Bingham and Pastor Rennick discover about a Racine, Wisconsin teenager. And RC Collins wants to be a late night talk show host.

After the show stay tuned for the BSP Classic hour, featuring a clip from Hour 1 of April 10, 2001. Bobbie Dooley recently had her nails done and asked her maid to wipe her ass after crapping because she didn’t want to ruin them. The maid refused, so Bobbie fired her. Now the maid is suing.

Episode 605 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.