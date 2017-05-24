Pre-Show

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A penis transplant, a guy taking a shot to the n** sack in the NBA playoffs, and a man’s breast implants are the topics discussed on today’s show. And Sky Baby is back, crashing his chopper into water towers.

On the BSP Classic Hour, elementary school teacher Clara Bingham is putting parents on notice after she received reports that her students have been caught downloading information about cloning and reanimating dead tissue on the internet.

Episode 909 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast