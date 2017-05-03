Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Dean Wheeler of the Northern California Holistic Center talks to Phil, while searching for huarache sandals, about “true love” between an FBI translator and an ISIS fighter. A friend of Margaret’s, heading up a women’s business association, looks forward to Ivanka Trump eventually getting around to answering her invitation to speak that she send over a year ago. Dr. Jim Sadler on why he supports Obamacare.
The BSP Classic Hour is from November 2000. Dave Oliva calls the program to talk about possible voter fraud in the 2000 election. Alf and Doris from Florida chime in!
Episode 894 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
— From the section on “Terminology of Elcott: The Next Step” —
Overlord Lounge: Where the overloads gather to eat bagels and cream cheese, watch football and give levelings. It has a window through which the overlords stick their asses through to fart right into the Initiates’ and Priesterly’s faces.
— From the sectino on “Major People of Elcott: The Next Step” —
Gloria Grover: Mother of Larry Grover; A Priesterly (no directional status is given) and also part of the religion’s paradigms. In order to rise through the ranks of Elcott, initiates must go through the 3 Redeeming Cycles, which are 3 tests an initiate must complete in order to become an Overlord; one of those cycles is screwing Gloria on the dirt floor of a barn or toolshed. It is heavily intimated that she is used almost continually to satisfy the sexual needs of Elcotans. She is one of the few female Elcotans, the others only being referenced in passing.
Ed Elcott: Great-great grandson of Heavner Elcott and host of Elcott: The Next Step radio program. He started as an Initiate, and then worked his way up to Elcott North, then dropped back down to North West and then overshot to North East; He is currently refining back down to Elcott North. Ed began the program by going through his redeeming to become a Priesterly Overlord, and he lives in a toolshed after being caught screwing one of the high priestesses-es, Gloria Grover on the dirt floor of a barn. During the later runs of Elcott: The Next Step, Ed is able to leave his “corporal molecular form” to become a Priesterly overlord where he is finally able to turn the tables on Jerry and barrage him with levelings.
Excellent show! I’m putting together “The Big Book of Elcott” with all their history, myths, paths to salvation, terms, places, people, rules, tenets, etc. It’s going to be a .PDF (not for sale of course, just a fan service) and I’ve got 9 pages so far. So fucking funny. I would love to hear about the Elcott crew from the POV of the other Wampaugh/Wampanneaugh residents who have to walk around their city watching these assholes pretending to fly around the city streets (just them walking around with their arms out like a little kid pretending to be Superman), fart on each other and shock each other with tasers. Will send a copy when I’m finished. Thank you for the fucking years of art and hilarity.