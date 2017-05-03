Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Dean Wheeler of the Northern California Holistic Center talks to Phil, while searching for huarache sandals, about “true love” between an FBI translator and an ISIS fighter. A friend of Margaret’s, heading up a women’s business association, looks forward to Ivanka Trump eventually getting around to answering her invitation to speak that she send over a year ago. Dr. Jim Sadler on why he supports Obamacare.

The BSP Classic Hour is from November 2000. Dave Oliva calls the program to talk about possible voter fraud in the 2000 election. Alf and Doris from Florida chime in!

Episode 894 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast