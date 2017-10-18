Pre-Show

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Reverend Dave Castorini from the Youth Ministry interrupts his interview with Phil when he smells “like, a half-full diaper” at a ministry birthday party. Mr. Stephen Bosell Of Corona, CA, thinks his religious right to only sell to straight people is being denied when gay people talk those straight people into joining their boycott of his business.

The BSP Classic Hour is from May 2002. Bobbie Dooley is excited about being been vicariously molested by a basketball coach due to her son having been molested.

Episode 1009 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast