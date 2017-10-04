Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
It’s a Phil Only. Don’t listen to it. Please. Don’t do it.
The BSP Classic Hour, you should listen to. It’s from January 2006. Don Parsley, author of “Dancing with the Devil” joins the program. In his book, Don details how he lost 250 pounds in 30 days, he guarantees his method will work for anyone that reads it. How did he do it? You have to buy the book to find out.
Episode 999 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
This will probably stay buried at the bottom of the comments, but because everyone else is chimming in I might as well. Dont stop the Phil Onlys, dont stop the rants (though I love the middle ground of keeping them off the main show and providing “trigger warnings” for sensitive ears). I love a good rant; even when I dont agree I’m entertained. 2nd best podcast to Hendrie is Corolla, an expert ranter who I disagree with about 50% of the time. Part of being politically aware is being aware of other opinions, and the emotion and thoughts behind them. If you dont want to hear that, then I’m afraid that America is the wrong country for you.
*Standing ovation*
Say what you say its reasonable and obvious to anyone paying attention the imbeciles complaining and disputing are the comic book and mudshack lunatics
Phil I thought what you said was AWESOME and I agree 100 percent
Trust me, I’m not going to listen… guaranteed
Don Parsley might be the most underrated PHS character ever. No matter how convoluted his story gets, he NEVER admits to lying. He can’t even keep straight if it’s a videotape or a book or a DVD, or how much it costs, or what the title of it is, or how much weight he lost, or even his own name! This bit is a stone classic. “What is this, the Inner Sanctum?” LOL!!!
Love it Phil, P1 day 1 fan since 96 KFI. Keep up the great work! Stephen
Thanks for the warning Phil. With all the madness, and sadness these days, I Enjoy PAYING you to entertain me. I can hear the political opinionated boneheads on CNBC, CNN, and FOX, late night comedies, etc. for FREE. Your first few statements said it all Don’t EVER do it again. You MAD Bro ? We all are.
Yeah, and you’re just paying Phil soooo much money, aren’t you? Well to YOU I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a lot — breaks your budget for the month, huh?
Phil I love the show and the rants… Do your thing.
2 years and 2 days ago you also gave one of the greatest preshow rants about a shooting. happy anniversary?? https://www.philhendrieshow.com/ph_episode/friday-october-2-2015/
Look at all of the delicate trumpflakes hyperventilating and lunging for their brown paper bags when they hear a crass comment directed at their Orange God of Perpetual Vulgarity. That meager 36% clings to him with unconditional idolatry. That lewd gibbon continuously makes enemies of those who attempt to help him the most, befouls anyone who he hired when they begin to look mildly competent in contrast to his consistent buffoonery and hurls at least one Tang tinted turd on a daily basis. But nothing will deter their loyalty to dear leader.
come on phil, get over it, she did not want to ride all the way back with you from san diego,
can you blame her really ???
Whining fans: “Plane go boom! Pants go brown!”
Phil: “That’s right. Your pants went brown.”
How do I cancel this Bull Shit Phil you were funny and fun to listen too,But you have gone over the line.
Kill Chodillia
STOP THE POLITICAL SHIT PHIL JUST STOP!!!…. I live here in Las Vegas it’s so sad and so awful I wanted to LAUGH NOT LISTEN TO YOUR CRAP…. if you think your political viewpoints matter so much then end this show and start your own political bull crap podcast …
As a new member resurrected from the WIOD days going way back to S. FL I have truly enjoyed hearing Phil again after all these years. Listening to 10/4’s anti-Trump rants is just too much for me. Even after all these years Phil just doesn’t get what it takes to succeed in business. I am sadly cancelling.
Then do it who cares,Phil has plenty of other fans and doesn’t need a fence jumper who can’t understand why people would be tired of a horrible excuse of a president
Phil, you rock! I’ve been with you since forever…late ’90’s I guess, and we’ve been through some great times, and some really shitty times. ‘Spose you don’t remember a little thing called 9-11? ANYWAY, like all my best friends, you make me laugh no matter how bad it gets. You just keep doing what you think’s best, and I’ll be listening, just like I always have. Love you, man!
Thanks for the warning not to listen
Phil Im confused should we be paranoid of our government or not? Or only be paranoid when there is someone leading the government you don’t like or agree with. Phil your rant is full of inconsistencies except your hatred of the President. Worst part is you seem to be getting more grouchy when you should actually be learning to enjoy life. Maybe it’s time for some Zoloft.
It’s disheartening to see all of the backlash against Phil. If your premise is that you’re fatigued with ideological rants, I understand that. If your problem is that you’re unconditioned to hearing opposing views then go to the safe corner of your cable news station of choice.
To me, any comic worthy of an ear has a foundation of angst, tension and an unrelenting habit of saying what they think. I’ve been a Hendrie fan since the nineties and had to endure his obnoxious bullshit about “ragheads” and “towel wrappers” and his support for the most brain dead foreign policy decision this country has ever made. I made it. I’m still alive. And I laughed through all of it, because even when he disagrees with me, he’s funny as fuck all.
If you want to hear some really vicious comments about that bloated sack of yellow leather, Donald Trump, then go listen to traditional conservatives like Charles Krauthammer, George Will, P.J. O’Rourke and pretty much every single person at the Wall Street Journal. I imagine you’d hear some truly vile shit if Mitch McConnell ever spoke candidly about that gelatinous slob. What Phil said today on the podcast transcends ideology.
How many 5 dollar words can you pack into a message board in the comment section of a Digital/Radio Show? Well, my friends, Jason just set the bar.
Yep, you’re a Trump fan all right. But poor reading comprehension is not a virtue. At least, it didn’t use to be. 🙁
I agree with you Jason Bell. I totally disagreed with Phil’s support of the Iraq war and George Bush, but what always kept me coming back is Phil is hilarious and a driven artist. I cannot see how any thinking person would continue to support Donald Trump. Resist and always push back.
Hey Phil, keep up the great work. These “Phil-Only” shows are a nice change of pace. Hearing you broadcast raw and uncensored is pretty compelling radio. I might not always agree with you on everything but I really enjoy hearing your views on topics — especially the cesspool that is Twitter and Reddit.
I have just one question: Did Bud ever find his milk stool? LOOOOOOL
I became a bsp for entertainment. With this and no show, replays of replays, How many shows do you really have? Bummed. I did cancel my renewal. Lots of other things going on in hi life. Guess this is just not that important to Phil.
Phil, love you and your show but I haven’t held a subscription for three years to hear this stuff. I can get that everywhere, and for free. I look forward to listening to you every day after work, for a good laugh and to escape all the bullshit. I’m really disappointed.
Do you really think anybody gives 2 shits about what you think? You’re gonna have to cry yourself to sleep every night for the next 3 years. Who knows, maybe even 7 years! Im glad I didn’t get a 1 year subscription because I ain’t gonna listen to you whine about Trump for 11 more months!
Paging Jay Santos we have a code brown in the comments repeat code brown, looks like someone’s gone full brownout here
Just practice your art, Phil. You’re like a moth to a fucking flame with your political rants! Don’t fall into that mindset like some performers do, where they suddenly think because they have some fans that they’re going to part the fucking waters with their PERSONAL opinions. And that’s just what they are, PERSONAL!! Expend your energy on developing the best product that you can. Trust me, you’ll be happier and so will your fan base!!!
Beep boop I am a robot I expect my human comedy performers to leave all trace of human emotional object permanence behind just as I am programmed to
Well that is the first all Phil show I’ve listened to and I have to say you are dead spot on Phil! Hard to believe how far we’ve fallen- to the point where people are loathe to even glance at the elephant sitting in the corner, guns… It is the fucking guns you idiots! Oh but you’ll say “guns don’t kill people, people kill people!” Facile clichés, while we wade around in the gore…
What Melodie just did there is why people like me get frustrated with this kind of talk. Just because I don’t agree with you doesn’t make me racist or a Trump supporter. Its “hacktivism” and its tired. Believe it or not there are more sides to it.
C’mon Phil, don’t do to your podcast what the PDs and suits did to radio. Political talk is boring as hell. You are an incredibly gifted and creative performer. Any idiot can (and does) rant about politics.
Somewhere Mavis is getting a square burger “up real close and tight.” Now that’s gold.
Thanks for speaking the truth Phil. We all have to push back against an administration who continues to twist the facts in order to placate a needy, narcissistic and ignorant president. I appreciate anyone who is willing to stand up for our constitution, science, human rights, the environment and honesty. I am stunned that so many of your listeners seem to be Trump supporters. I for one am not, keep fighting the good fight, we can’t stop.
Yikes… I just don’t see why Phil does this. Sorry but once again I feel that this show in its current format is nowhere near what it was. I get that crap in the real world bugs you. It bugs a lot of us. But your show has been an escape. Lately, not only is it no longer an escape, but it feels that Phil is almost angry that anyone exists outside of what he thinks. I get it its his show, but this is not the show I pay for. I don’t even disagree with most of what Phil says I just get tired of being lectured by entertainers. Maybe that makes me an idiot, but I miss what the show once was.
Russia’s plans don’t “dovetail” with anything American. After WWII they became our official adversary, though on a side note the Nazis killed tens of millions of Russians while only killing less than 400,000 Americans, did you know that? That the Russians did way more to fight Hitler than we did by 10x or more??? Russians soldiers literally killed over 5 million German Soldiers and we killed less than a million. Did you know that history? We basically came into WWII fighting the Nazi remnants. Now that still doesn’t excuse the Russians were bad(gulags and communism killing tens of millions also).
Anyways, now they are our adversary. Nobody I talk to or listens to likes Russia, and most of us who wanted Romney to win(remember how he said Russia is our mortal enemy and Obama made fun of him?). Russia is worst than Nazis. Don’t even think we don’t know this, we know this. We bring it up all the time. RUSSIA = ENEMY.
Take a step back and look at things more dispassionately, you are getting too fired up and making disconnected emotional points.
History and evidence shows that Russians/Communists routinely used Liberals as “useful idiots”. It is in their training manuals and video evidence. These pawns went forward in the name of vague things that could never be accomplished like “social justice”, which will never end. 200 years from now social justice will still be going and the micro-micro-aggression of whatever will be the hard fought whatever for that year.
For the record with me, I had someone breaking into my house and woke me up. Luckily I didn’t have to use it as they didn’t pick the lock due to me holding the lock down while on phone with cops.
Another time in my life I witnessed two separate times of someone pulling a gun on someone else and myself being in a bad situation. I don’t live in a bad neighborhood either. Defused the situation due to myself also having a gun.
Signed a Russian Shill Bot.
Talking politics is really bad for business Phil.
The left is a dead party.
In one sentence Williams bemoans talking politics and then in the next sentence he talks politics. In summation, William doesn’t like talk about politics unless it’s his own politics. The lesson in these two posts is that William really dislikes it when people disagree with William.
I just noticed that this episode is number 999, or as Phil’s advertiser’s would say “Just NYNE NYNE NYNE”
Gary Dellabate would pronounce it “Noine Noine Noine
Show #999. Turned upside down its 666# of the BEAST. This whole thing is a conspiracy against Herb Sewell and I shall be contacting my attorney Delores Blasingame. BTW, I’ll listen to this episode as a moderate and will consider all your points and positions, why? because good people have an open mind. I might disagree with a large or small % but I’ll respect your position and how, in your life, you have arrived at said position. If friends can’t respect other world views then they really aren’t friends.
“Conservatives want people around them who ‘LOOK’ like them, Liberals want people around them that ‘THINK’ like them.” – Howard Towne. (Caps added for clarification)
Phil, I’ll keep my guns thank you. But I’ll keep them under lock and key. I don’t see a need for high capacity magazines in “assault” style automatic weapons, sure it’s fun to shoot, but the potential for massive loss of life is too great. Education on both sides is necessary for competent reasonable gun legislation.
You want no politic talk? I want no English Premier League talk!