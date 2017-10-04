Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

It’s a Phil Only. Don’t listen to it. Please. Don’t do it.

The BSP Classic Hour, you should listen to. It’s from January 2006. Don Parsley, author of “Dancing with the Devil” joins the program. In his book, Don details how he lost 250 pounds in 30 days, he guarantees his method will work for anyone that reads it. How did he do it? You have to buy the book to find out.

Episode 999 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast