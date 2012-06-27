Show

Raj Feneen and his son Todd were on the show arguing, among other things, that Todd being born in Egypt didn’t matter. He was brought here when he was three and he is an American…mostly because he’s “got down the American swagger” and is good at video games. Plus Raj feels having to produce proof of legal residence would embarrass him in front of his son. Todd’s increasing chatter in the background coupled with his taunting, effeminate laugh got Harvey Weirman to call in and threaten violence.

Vernon Dozier has a new book out, “The Other Side of Midnight” subtitled “The Other Side of What Happens When You Do That” or some such convoluted phrase. The book is about famous break-ups: What we think and what actually happened. For instance Paul McCartney’s split with his wife “that had a leg” made the wife look bad because “we are conditioned to think peg-legs are evil.”