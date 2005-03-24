Show

Hour 1

RC Collins from Bradley Military Academy is on to say he’s a cadet and unlike Marines in basic training, he can’t blow off steam by getting into a bar fight. He wants so much to go to Iraq and stick and insurgents head on a stick. So he and some other cadets “represent” at a local middle school where they turn over garbage cans and shove toilet paper down the toilet to blow off steam and show the “civilians” that they are to be respected.

Hour 2

Bob Green, CEO of Fraser Foods is on to talk about his unhappiness with the delivery times he is getting out of drivers who work for him. His grocery stores guarantee delivery of groceries, deli items and party platters in 30 minutes or less but his drivers are too “gutless” to drive fast in the rain ands do other things necessary to get the job done, such as drive on sidewalks, the wrong way down one way streets and through peoples yards. Isaac Taylor…now there was a driver. Even though he ran a family of three off of the Ortega Highway, killing all three at the bottom of a ravine, he got a deli platter delivered on time.

Mr Steven Bosell with another lawsuit. This one is against, incredibly, his five year old nephew for pointing at Steve’s “lower body” and saying “shooting blanks” because that’s what the little guy heard his aunt talking about. Steve is sure the kid is trying to humiliate him as a way of getting back at Steve for being drunk behind the wheel the night his father died 4 years ago. Steve is trying to “come at” the kid so the kid knows “it’s on” in case the kid has anything in mind that’s a bit heavier, like sitting in his car seat behind Steve all innocent and then suddenly driving a pencil into Steve’s medulla.